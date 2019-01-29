TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Monday, Jan. 28, Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) announced a special deal for travelers purchasing tickets for trains after March 15.

Two special discount ticket options for non-reserved seating THSR coaches will become available in March at a discount rate, according to the statement.

One option is 10 rides within a 30 day period, and the other is a prepaid ticket for 8 trips within a 60 day period. The tickets will be useful for people making frequent trips between the same cities.

The tickets can save passengers up to 18 percent on train tickets over the period of the pass’s validity.

For passengers who purchase the tickets and use their all of their trips before the end of June, THSR will provide a 50 percent increase in TGo card points for each ride.

The THSR announcement cites the example of the Taipei – Hsinchu route. Five round-trips (10 rides) using the pass will save customers NT$505 in total. Similarly, four round-trips (eight rides) on the Taipei-Zuoying route within a 60 day period using the pass will save customers a total of NT$925, when compared to standard fares.

Before March 15, travelers can still purchase the regular prepaid travel pass which provides for eight trips within 45 days for a 15 percent price reduction compared to standard ticketing for non-reserved seats.

THSR offers a number of other deals, like the “early bird discount” which can save a customer up to 35 percent on a reserved seating ticket. Check the official THSR page for other deals.