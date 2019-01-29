MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico's immigration agency says his country won't accept migrants younger than 18 while they await the resolution of their U.S. asylum claims.

Tonatiuh Guillen says Mexico also won't extend the policy beyond a single border crossing, the El Chaparral gate in Tijuana.

Mexican officials had previously said the United States had expressed interest in extending the "remain in Mexico" policy to other border crossings. But Guillen said Monday that Mexico will accept only asylum seekers aged 18 to 60 at one crossing, El Chaparral.

Mexico also will accept migrants only from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, and will give them four-month visas.

Guillen said that since Dec. 1, Mexico has given almost 4,000 transit visas to Central Americans, most of whom hope to reach the United States.