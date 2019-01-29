TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne on Monday, Jan. 28, addressed military leaders from the region in Singapore at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. During his talk, he urged China to display more responsible behavior in the South China Sea.

Pyne accused China of stoking anxiety throughout the region with its threatening expansionist policies and its “might is right” style diplomacy. He also pledged that Australia is prepared to participate in joint multilateral military exercises to send a message to Beijing.

The Australian leader criticized Beijing’s construction of artificial islands as an example of their misguided policy in the South China Sea. Pyne said that nations in the Indo-Pacific should not have to make “choices between economic gain and sovereignty.”

Striking a somewhat conciliatory tone, Pyne said that no country aims to stifle China’s growth or prosperity, but rather, nations want to ensure that an international rules based order is maintained for the stability and prosperity of the region as a whole.

Pyne was quoted by ABC News saying that "resolving disputes in the South China Sea in accordance with international law would build confidence in China's willingness to support and champion a strategic culture that respects the rights of all states."

Australia has recently allocated more than US$65 billion dollars (AU$ 90 billion) to construct a new fleet of submarines, frigates and other vessels to enhance Australia’s defensive capabilities at sea, reports ABC News.