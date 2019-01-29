  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/01/29 11:05
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Thursday's Match

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 2

Friday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 0, Lanus 2

Banfield 1, San Martin 1

Saturday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 1, San Lorenzo 0

Huracan 2, Rosario Central 1

Tigre 2, San Martin de Tucuman 2

Atletico Tucuman 4, Gimnasia 1

Sunday's Matches

Aldosivi 1, Racing Club 3

Independiente 1, Talleres 1

Belgrano 0, Santa Fe 0

River Plate 1, Patronato Parana 3

Monday's Matches

Newell's 1, Boca Juniors 1

Colon 2, Argentinos Jrs 0

Tuesday's Match

Estudiantes 1, Velez Sarsfield 2