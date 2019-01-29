  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/29 10:49
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140
Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140
Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149
Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128
Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144
Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170
Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172
Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122
Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162
Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146
Pittsburgh 49 26 17 6 58 172 152
Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149
N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164
Philadelphia 49 20 23 6 46 142 170
New Jersey 49 19 23 7 45 146 167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 49 31 16 2 64 168 137
Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135
Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142
Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128
Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162
St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149
Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145
San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167
Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140
Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161
Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153
Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142
Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163
Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled
Monday's Games

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.