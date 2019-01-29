All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 20-5-0 17-5-2 12-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122 14-7-3 15-8-2 13-5-1 Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140 14-11-1 16-6-1 7-6-2 Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149 14-10-2 14-8-3 9-5-4 Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162 13-8-4 14-9-2 9-4-2 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 14-9-2 14-8-1 11-5-1 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 17-7-1 10-10-4 12-6-2 Pittsburgh 49 26 17 6 58 172 152 13-9-2 13-8-4 7-6-1 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 14-6-3 10-12-3 8-6-3 Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149 13-8-4 11-12-2 7-7-2 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 13-6-5 8-14-2 4-7-3 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 10-6-5 10-14-3 9-5-3 Philadelphia 49 20 23 6 46 142 170 11-10-3 9-13-3 4-8-1 New Jersey 49 19 23 7 45 146 167 13-6-4 6-17-3 7-8-1 Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172 10-12-4 9-13-3 4-8-4 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 12-10-4 7-16-1 6-8-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145 17-4-5 16-9-0 9-5-1 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 17-4-4 12-12-3 10-4-3 Winnipeg 49 31 16 2 64 168 137 18-6-2 13-10-0 10-7-0 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135 16-9-0 14-9-4 8-5-0 Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140 16-6-3 13-13-1 11-4-2 Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142 13-9-3 13-12-0 9-4-1 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 15-8-2 9-13-2 5-6-1 Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162 10-8-5 12-12-3 4-7-3 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161 12-10-3 11-12-3 6-5-3 Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153 10-8-8 11-13-1 5-6-3 Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142 9-12-3 14-11-1 8-7-1 St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149 12-13-2 10-9-3 6-7-3 Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163 12-13-1 11-11-2 7-10-1 Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190 10-10-6 8-14-3 9-4-3 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150 12-13-1 8-13-3 8-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.