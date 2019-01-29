BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Wednesday's Match
Burton Albion 0, Man City 1
|Thursday's Match
Chelsea 6, Tottenham 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Fulham vs. Brighton
Huddersfield vs. Everton
Arsenal vs. Cardiff
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham
Man United vs. Burnley
Newcastle vs. Man City
|Saturday's Matches
Rotherham 1, Leeds 2
Blackburn 3, Hull 0
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City
Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan 1
Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 1
Derby vs. Millwall
QPR vs. West Brom
Stoke 0, Preston 2
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford
Norwich 2, Sheffield United 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea vs. Birmingham
Bolton vs. Reading
|Tuesday's Matches
Plymouth 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3
|Saturday's Matches
Coventry 0, Blackpool 2
Sunderland vs. Gillingham
Southend 0, Luton Town 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe 1
Wycombe 1, Plymouth 0
Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster
Peterborough 0, Charlton 0
Burton Albion 1, Bradford 1
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers
|Tuesday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough
Luton Town vs. Portsmouth
Blackpool vs. Wycombe
Bradford vs. Shrewsbury
Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley
Oxford United vs. Barnsley
|Tuesday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers 3, Grimsby Town 0
Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2
|Saturday's Matches
Northampton 1, Morecambe 1
Crewe 2, Colchester 1
Swindon 0, Crawley Town 1
Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere Rovers 0
Port Vale 0, Carlisle 1
Grimsby Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Stevenage 0, Forest Green Rovers 2
Notts County vs. Newport County
Exeter 1, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 3, Macclesfield Town 2
Bury 3, Lincoln City 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers vs. Mansfield Town
Newport County vs. Port Vale
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham
|Friday's Matches
Bristol City 2, Bolton 1
Arsenal 1, Man United 3
|Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 1
Swansea 4, Gillingham 1
Shrewsbury 2, Wolverhampton 2
Newcastle 0, Watford 2
Man City 5, Burnley 0
Portsmouth 1, QPR 1
Brighton 0, West Brom 0
Middlesbrough 1, Newport County 1
Doncaster 2, Oldham 1
Millwall 3, Everton 2
AFC Wimbledon 4, West Ham 2
|Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace 2, Tottenham 0
Chelsea 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
|Monday's Match
Barnet 3, Brentford 3