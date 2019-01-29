UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that hatred of Jews is getting worse and says that "we must rise up against rising anti-Semitism."

He told the United Nations' annual commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day that attempts are being made to rewrite the history of the Holocaust, during which 6 million Jews and many others were killed by Adolf Hitler's forces during the Nazi occupation of Europe in World War II.

The U.N. chief also warned Monday about the proliferation of neo-Nazi groups.

In his words, "Inevitably, where there is anti-Semitism, no one else is safe. Across the world, we are seeing a disturbing rise in other forms of bigotry."

Guterres says the response must be to build defenses, laws and mind sets "that will uphold the dignity of all."