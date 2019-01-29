BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Thursday's Match
River Plate 1, Santa Fe 2
|Friday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 0, Lanus 2
Banfield 1, San Martin 1
|Saturday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia 1, San Lorenzo 0
Huracan 2, Rosario Central 1
Tigre 2, San Martin de Tucuman 2
Atletico Tucuman 4, Gimnasia 1
|Sunday's Matches
Aldosivi 1, Racing Club 3
Independiente 1, Talleres 1
Belgrano 0, Santa Fe 0
River Plate 1, Patronato Parana 3
|Monday's Matches
Newell's 1, Boca Juniors 1
Colon 2, Argentinos Jrs 0
|Tuesday's Match
Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield