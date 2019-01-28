|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|23
|19
|3
|1
|54
|13
|60
|Man City
|23
|18
|2
|3
|62
|17
|56
|Tottenham
|23
|17
|0
|6
|48
|23
|51
|Chelsea
|23
|14
|5
|4
|40
|19
|47
|Arsenal
|23
|13
|5
|5
|48
|32
|44
|Man United
|23
|13
|5
|5
|46
|33
|44
|Watford
|23
|9
|6
|8
|32
|32
|33
|Wolverhampton
|23
|9
|5
|9
|27
|31
|32
|Leicester
|23
|9
|4
|10
|29
|29
|31
|West Ham
|23
|9
|4
|10
|30
|34
|31
|Everton
|23
|8
|6
|9
|34
|33
|30
|Bournemouth
|23
|9
|3
|11
|33
|42
|30
|Brighton
|23
|7
|5
|11
|25
|32
|26
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|4
|13
|23
|32
|22
|Southampton
|23
|5
|7
|11
|25
|40
|22
|Burnley
|23
|6
|4
|13
|23
|43
|22
|Newcastle
|23
|5
|6
|12
|19
|31
|21
|Cardiff
|23
|5
|4
|14
|19
|44
|19
|Fulham
|23
|3
|5
|15
|21
|51
|14
|Huddersfield
|23
|2
|5
|16
|13
|40
|11
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Fulham vs. Brighton 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Everton 1945 GMT
Arsenal vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham 1945 GMT
Man United vs. Burnley 2000 GMT
Newcastle vs. Man City 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Jan. 30
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 1945 GMT
Tottenham vs. Watford 2000 GMT
Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 2
Tottenham vs. Newcastle 1230 GMT
Brighton vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Bournemouth 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 3
Leicester vs. Man United 1405 GMT
Man City vs. Arsenal 1630 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 4
West Ham vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Feb. 6
Everton vs. Man City 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|29
|17
|6
|6
|49
|31
|57
|Norwich
|29
|15
|9
|5
|54
|38
|54
|Sheffield United
|29
|15
|6
|8
|48
|31
|51
|West Brom
|28
|14
|8
|6
|57
|35
|50
|Middlesbrough
|28
|12
|11
|5
|31
|20
|47
|Derby
|28
|13
|7
|8
|40
|35
|46
|Bristol City
|28
|12
|8
|8
|35
|29
|44
|Blackburn
|29
|11
|10
|8
|40
|41
|43
|Nottingham Forest
|29
|10
|12
|7
|42
|33
|42
|Aston Villa
|29
|10
|12
|7
|53
|46
|42
|Swansea
|28
|11
|7
|10
|37
|32
|40
|Hull
|29
|11
|7
|11
|41
|38
|40
|Birmingham
|28
|9
|12
|7
|40
|33
|39
|QPR
|28
|11
|6
|11
|34
|39
|39
|Stoke
|29
|9
|11
|9
|33
|37
|38
|Preston
|29
|9
|9
|11
|45
|45
|36
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|9
|8
|11
|33
|45
|35
|Brentford
|28
|8
|10
|10
|43
|39
|34
|Millwall
|28
|7
|8
|13
|34
|44
|29
|Wigan
|29
|8
|5
|16
|29
|44
|29
|Rotherham
|29
|5
|10
|14
|28
|48
|25
|Reading
|28
|5
|8
|15
|31
|43
|23
|Bolton
|28
|5
|7
|16
|18
|42
|22
|Ipswich
|29
|3
|9
|17
|23
|50
|18
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Rotherham 1, Leeds 2
Blackburn 3, Hull 0
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City ppd.
Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan 1
Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 1
Derby vs. Millwall ppd.
QPR vs. West Brom ppd.
Stoke 0, Preston 2
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford ppd.
Norwich 2, Sheffield United 2
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Swansea vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Reading 2000 GMT
|Friday, Feb. 1
Preston vs. Derby 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 2
Sheffield United vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Norwich 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|29
|17
|8
|4
|55
|25
|59
|Portsmouth
|28
|17
|6
|5
|47
|27
|57
|Barnsley
|28
|16
|7
|5
|49
|24
|55
|Charlton
|30
|16
|6
|8
|47
|31
|54
|Sunderland
|27
|14
|11
|2
|48
|26
|53
|Peterborough
|29
|13
|9
|7
|47
|38
|48
|Doncaster
|28
|13
|7
|8
|51
|37
|46
|Blackpool
|28
|11
|9
|8
|29
|25
|42
|Wycombe
|29
|11
|8
|10
|39
|40
|41
|Fleetwood Town
|30
|10
|9
|11
|41
|34
|39
|Coventry
|30
|11
|6
|13
|31
|36
|39
|Southend
|29
|12
|2
|15
|38
|35
|38
|Burton Albion
|29
|10
|7
|12
|39
|39
|37
|Scunthorpe
|30
|10
|7
|13
|38
|54
|37
|Accrington Stanley
|27
|9
|8
|10
|27
|36
|35
|Walsall
|29
|9
|8
|12
|33
|45
|35
|Plymouth
|30
|9
|6
|15
|38
|52
|33
|Shrewsbury
|28
|7
|10
|11
|29
|35
|31
|Gillingham
|28
|9
|4
|15
|39
|48
|31
|Rochdale
|30
|8
|7
|15
|36
|61
|31
|Oxford United
|28
|7
|9
|12
|35
|44
|30
|Bristol Rovers
|28
|7
|7
|14
|25
|30
|28
|Bradford
|29
|8
|4
|17
|32
|48
|28
|AFC Wimbledon
|29
|6
|5
|18
|22
|45
|23
|Tuesday, Jan. 22
Plymouth 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Coventry 0, Blackpool 2
Sunderland vs. Gillingham ppd.
Southend 0, Luton Town 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe 1
Wycombe 1, Plymouth 0
Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster ppd.
Peterborough 0, Charlton 0
Burton Albion 1, Bradford 1
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers ppd.
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
Blackpool vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT
Oxford United vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 2
Southend vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|29
|17
|8
|4
|53
|29
|59
|Mansfield Town
|29
|14
|12
|3
|44
|22
|54
|Bury
|30
|15
|8
|7
|58
|36
|53
|Carlisle
|30
|16
|3
|11
|48
|35
|51
|Forest Green
|29
|13
|11
|5
|45
|27
|50
|Milton Keynes Dons
|28
|13
|8
|7
|44
|25
|47
|Exeter
|29
|13
|8
|8
|39
|29
|47
|Colchester
|30
|13
|7
|10
|45
|35
|46
|Stevenage
|30
|13
|5
|12
|35
|38
|44
|Tranmere
|29
|11
|9
|9
|42
|38
|42
|Crewe
|30
|12
|5
|13
|33
|37
|41
|Swindon
|30
|10
|10
|10
|33
|39
|40
|Oldham
|28
|10
|9
|9
|41
|35
|39
|Newport County
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38
|45
|39
|Grimsby Town
|30
|11
|4
|15
|30
|38
|37
|Crawley Town
|30
|11
|3
|16
|35
|42
|36
|Northampton
|29
|7
|13
|9
|38
|39
|34
|Cheltenham
|29
|8
|8
|13
|35
|45
|32
|Port Vale
|29
|8
|8
|13
|27
|37
|32
|Cambridge United
|30
|9
|5
|16
|28
|50
|32
|Yeovil
|28
|7
|9
|12
|30
|34
|30
|Morecambe
|30
|7
|8
|15
|30
|47
|29
|Macclesfield
|30
|7
|6
|17
|29
|48
|27
|Notts County
|29
|4
|9
|16
|29
|59
|21
|Tuesday, Jan. 22
Forest Green 3, Grimsby Town 0
Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Northampton 1, Morecambe 1
Crewe 2, Colchester 1
Swindon 0, Crawley Town 1
Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere 0
Port Vale 0, Carlisle 1
Grimsby Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Stevenage 0, Forest Green 2
Notts County vs. Newport County ppd.
Exeter 1, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 3, Macclesfield 2
Bury 3, Lincoln City 3
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT
Newport County vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 2
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Tranmere 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Macclesfield 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 5
Tranmere vs. Northampton 1945 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT