Non-league Barnet keeps alive FA Cup dream

LONDON (AP) — Non-league team Barnet kept alive its hopes of reaching the last 16 of the FA Cup by drawing with second-tier Brentford 3-3 in the fourth round on Monday.

In 17th place in the fifth tier, Barnet is the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition and was playing an opponent 71 positions higher in English soccer's league pyramid.

Barnet twice came from behind to earn a replay, with Dan Sparkes' curling 75th-minute free kick glancing off the bar and into the net to secure a draw.

The winner of the replay will visit second-tier Swansea in the fifth round.

