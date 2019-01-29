New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|74.00
|74.13
|73.15
|73.85
|Down
|.28
|May
|75.57
|75.57
|74.64
|75.32
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|76.70
|76.80
|75.98
|76.64
|Down
|.23
|Aug
|74.28
|Down
|.15
|Oct
|74.95
|Down
|.36
|Oct
|74.28
|Down
|.15
|Dec
|74.44
|74.45
|73.81
|74.28
|Down
|.15
|Dec
|75.21
|Down
|.12
|Mar
|74.90
|75.21
|74.78
|75.21
|Down
|.12
|May
|75.63
|Down
|.12
|Jul
|75.82
|Down
|.12
|Aug
|73.43
|Down
|.12
|Oct
|74.02
|Down
|.12
|Oct
|73.43
|Down
|.12
|Dec
|73.43
|Down
|.12
|Dec
|73.73
|Down
|.12
|Mar
|73.73
|Down
|.12
|May
|74.23
|Down
|.12
|Jul
|74.53
|Down
|.12
|Aug
|73.28
|Down
|.12
|Oct
|73.78
|Down
|.12
|Oct
|73.28
|Down
|.12
|Dec
|73.28
|Down
|.12