  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2019/01/29 05:03

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 74.00 74.13 73.15 73.85 Down .28
May 75.57 75.57 74.64 75.32 Down .25
Jul 76.70 76.80 75.98 76.64 Down .23
Aug 74.28 Down .15
Oct 74.95 Down .36
Oct 74.28 Down .15
Dec 74.44 74.45 73.81 74.28 Down .15
Dec 75.21 Down .12
Mar 74.90 75.21 74.78 75.21 Down .12
May 75.63 Down .12
Jul 75.82 Down .12
Aug 73.43 Down .12
Oct 74.02 Down .12
Oct 73.43 Down .12
Dec 73.43 Down .12
Dec 73.73 Down .12
Mar 73.73 Down .12
May 74.23 Down .12
Jul 74.53 Down .12
Aug 73.28 Down .12
Oct 73.78 Down .12
Oct 73.28 Down .12
Dec 73.28 Down .12