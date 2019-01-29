TORONTO (AP) — Canada's foreign minister says the country's ambassador to China was fired because he expressed views that were contrary to the federal government's position.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says the central job of an ambassador is to represent accurately the government's position and said Monday John McCallum didn't do that and that is why his position was untenable.

Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have stressed Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is the subject of a legal proceeding that is not politically motivated.

But McCallum told the Toronto Star Friday it would be "great" if the U.S. dropped its extradition request. That came a day after he issued a statement saying he misspoke about the case earlier in the week and regretted saying Meng has a strong case against extradition.