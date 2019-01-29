New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|271.20
|271.20
|268.75
|268.75 Down 5.05
|Feb
|273.10
|273.10
|268.10
|268.10 Down 4.95
|Mar
|273.30
|273.35
|267.60
|268.00 Down 4.90
|Apr
|273.00
|273.00
|268.30
|268.50 Down 4.85
|May
|273.95
|274.00
|268.60
|268.85 Down 4.75
|Jun
|270.50
|270.50
|269.40
|269.40 Down 4.70
|Jul
|273.75
|273.75
|269.45
|269.70 Down 4.55
|Aug
|270.65
|270.65
|270.25
|270.25 Down 4.50
|Sep
|273.45
|273.75
|270.30
|270.35 Down 4.40
|Oct
|270.90 Down 4.40
|Nov
|271.15 Down 4.30
|Dec
|274.75
|274.75
|270.95
|270.95 Down 4.30
|Jan
|271.40 Down 4.20
|Feb
|271.50 Down 4.20
|Mar
|273.00
|273.10
|271.50
|271.50 Down 4.20
|Apr
|272.00 Down 4.20
|May
|272.10 Down 4.05
|Jun
|272.55 Down 4.05
|Jul
|272.65 Down 3.95
|Aug
|273.00 Down 3.95
|Sep
|273.00 Down 4.05
|Oct
|273.20 Down 4.05
|Nov
|273.30 Down 4.05
|Dec
|273.35 Down 4.10
|Mar
|273.75 Down 4.20
|May
|273.80 Down 4.20
|Jul
|273.85 Down 4.20
|Sep
|273.90 Down 4.20
|Dec
|273.95 Down 4.20
|Mar
|274.00 Down 4.20
|May
|274.05 Down 4.20
|Jul
|274.10 Down 4.20
|Sep
|274.15 Down 4.20
|Dec
|274.20 Down 4.20
|Mar
|274.25 Down 4.20
|May
|274.30 Down 4.20
|Jul
|274.35 Down 4.20
|Sep
|274.40 Down 4.20
|Dec
|274.45 Down 4.20