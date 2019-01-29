  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/01/29 04:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 271.20 271.20 268.75 268.75 Down 5.05
Feb 273.10 273.10 268.10 268.10 Down 4.95
Mar 273.30 273.35 267.60 268.00 Down 4.90
Apr 273.00 273.00 268.30 268.50 Down 4.85
May 273.95 274.00 268.60 268.85 Down 4.75
Jun 270.50 270.50 269.40 269.40 Down 4.70
Jul 273.75 273.75 269.45 269.70 Down 4.55
Aug 270.65 270.65 270.25 270.25 Down 4.50
Sep 273.45 273.75 270.30 270.35 Down 4.40
Oct 270.90 Down 4.40
Nov 271.15 Down 4.30
Dec 274.75 274.75 270.95 270.95 Down 4.30
Jan 271.40 Down 4.20
Feb 271.50 Down 4.20
Mar 273.00 273.10 271.50 271.50 Down 4.20
Apr 272.00 Down 4.20
May 272.10 Down 4.05
Jun 272.55 Down 4.05
Jul 272.65 Down 3.95
Aug 273.00 Down 3.95
Sep 273.00 Down 4.05
Oct 273.20 Down 4.05
Nov 273.30 Down 4.05
Dec 273.35 Down 4.10
Mar 273.75 Down 4.20
May 273.80 Down 4.20
Jul 273.85 Down 4.20
Sep 273.90 Down 4.20
Dec 273.95 Down 4.20
Mar 274.00 Down 4.20
May 274.05 Down 4.20
Jul 274.10 Down 4.20
Sep 274.15 Down 4.20
Dec 274.20 Down 4.20
Mar 274.25 Down 4.20
May 274.30 Down 4.20
Jul 274.35 Down 4.20
Sep 274.40 Down 4.20
Dec 274.45 Down 4.20