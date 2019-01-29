  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/01/29 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 105.80 Down 4.10
Mar 105.65 105.80 101.55 102.65 Down 4.15
May 108.50 108.75 104.75 105.80 Down 4.10
Jul 111.75 111.75 107.60 108.55 Down 4.10
Sep 114.25 114.25 110.40 111.35 Down 4.05
Dec 118.05 118.05 114.30 115.20 Down 4.00
Mar 121.40 121.65 118.10 118.95 Down 3.95
May 123.85 123.90 120.65 121.25 Down 3.90
Jul 126.00 126.00 122.85 123.45 Down 3.85
Sep 128.00 128.00 125.50 125.50 Down 3.80
Dec 130.95 130.95 128.60 128.60 Down 3.70
Mar 131.65 Down 3.65
May 133.65 Down 3.65
Jul 135.65 Down 3.55
Sep 137.45 Down 3.55
Dec 139.60 Down 3.55