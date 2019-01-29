LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators say they will fine Wynn Resorts after an investigation found former executives failed on multiple occasions to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against former CEO and founder Steve Wynn.

A complaint and settlement released Monday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board detailed at least seven allegations of misconduct by Wynn dating to 2005 where the board says former executives and managers failed to act.

The control board's settlement with Wynn Resorts does not revoke or limit its gambling license but requires the company to pay a fine. The amount will be set by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Wynn Resorts calls the settlement "an important remedial step" and says the company looks forward to finalizing the matter.

Wynn resigned in 2018 and has denied allegations of misconduct.