All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140 Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122 Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146 Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135 Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162 St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149 Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161 Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153 Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142 Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.