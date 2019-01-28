STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont ski resort says more than 150 skiers and snowboarders were evacuated off of a chairlift that got stuck.

Stowe Mountain Resort spokesman Jeff Wise says the Lookout Double lift stopped operating about 10:30 a.m. Sunday due to an electrical issue. Mychampaignvalley.com reports Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol started evacuating shortly afterward. All were safely off the lift by 1 p.m.

The patrol used rope to rappel people down, one-by-one.

Some were stranded for hours. Keri Crafts, of Burlington, and her two daughters were about halfway up when the lift stopped. She told WCAX-TV they sat there for about 2 ½ hours, and at one point, she saw people start to jump from chairs to the ground. She said they were "so frozen."