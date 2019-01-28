TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau on Jan. 14 issued a warning to travelers about places in Taiwan which will most likely see traffic congestion during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday.

Taking into consideration the traffic conditions observed in popular tourist attractions across Taiwan during Lunar New Year over the years, the agency predicted that some places and their surrounding areas will most likely see congested traffic conditions during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday.

These places include Jinguashi and Jiufen in New Taipei City, Nanfangao Fishing Port in Yilan County, Bagua Mountain Skywalk in Changhua County; Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County; Alishan, Cinderella High-Heel Church, and Hao Mei Li 3D Painting Village in Chiayi County; Beimen Crystal Church in Tainan City; Taiwan Indigenous Peoples Cultural Park, and Shanchuan Glass Suspension Bridge in Pingtung County; Liyu Lake in Hualien County; and Beinan Green Tunnel, Sanxiantai Scenic Area, Water Running Up, and Xiaoyeliu Scenic Area in Taitung County.

The bureau has also planned alternative itineraries to these destinations, suggesting that travelers consider these itineraries to reduce the risk of getting stuck in traffic. For information about the alternative itineraries, please refer to the attached files on this Chinese site.

The agency also encouraged travelers to take public transportation during the Lunar New Year holiday, recommending specifically taking the Taiwan Tour Bus and Taiwan Tourist Shuttle.

Jiufen (Photo from Wikipedia)

Shanchuan Glass Suspension Bridge (Photo from Wikipedia)

Sanxiantai Scenic Area (Photo from Pixabay)

Nanfangao Fishing Port (Photo from Wikipedia)