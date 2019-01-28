TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A woman reportedly fell to her death from the seventh floor of an apartment building in Taipei’s Zhongshan District on the evening of Jan. 27, following what neighbors described as a drunken argument with between the woman and her partner.

According to the report, the 41 year old woman, surnamed Huang (黃), and a 38 year old man, surnamed Cheng (鄭) were drinking and arguing loudly, which drew the attention of neighbors earlier in the evening around 11:00 p.m.

After being confronted and then yelling at a neighbor to mind their own business, Huang and Cheng continued causing a disturbance until around midnight, when a neighbor reported hearing a loud scream before seeing Huang fall out of an apartment window.

Huang crashed into a second floor canopy below, and by the time EMTs arrived, Huang had already lost signs of life. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but was declared dead on arrival.

When the police entered the apartment to conduct an investigation, they discovered 160 packets filed with an unspecified drug.

Cheng has reportedly admitted that both he and Huang were under the influence of the drugs, claiming to have taken two doses himself, while Huang reportedly took four doses.

According to Cheng, Huang was out of control and jumped from the window. He claims he tried to dissuade her from jumping but was unable to reach her in time.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of Huang’s death as well as origin of the illegal drugs, and Huang’s potential network of suppliers and customers. Unless Huang’s account of events is contested by evidence or witness testimony, he is likely to be tried for negligent homicide in the death of Huang.

The couple had apparently not been together long, and had just recently moved into the apartment on Taipei’s Linsen North Rd., reports Apple Daily.