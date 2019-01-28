TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), the wife of Taiwanese human rights activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲) was told she has been barred from visiting her husband for three months due to violating criminal visitation and communication regulations.

After Lee Ming-che disappeared upon entering China in March 2017 it emerged he was in detention, having been convicted of crimes of “state subversion.” On Dec. 24 last year, his wife along with multiple activists held a press conference in which she revealed Lee was being subject to inhumane treatment that included him being deprived of food and clothes, and forced into strenuous labor.

Liberty Times reports Lee Ching-yu received notification she is banned from visiting her husband for three months due to her actions. Chinese authorities claim her speech at the conference was “seriously inconsistent with facts, obstructs law enforcement and impedes the reformation of criminals,” and will therefore be unable to see her husband until April.

Chishan prison, where Lee Ming-che is being held, wrote that according to to Article 12 of the Criminal Visitation and Communication Regulations, and Article 25 of the Hunan Province Chishan Prison Criminal Visitation and Communication Measures for Administration, as observed by the Ministry of Justice, Lee Ching-yu is not allowed to visit between Jan 23 and April 22 2019.

Lee has been denied the right to visit her husband since September last year with no explanation. Her last rejected application prior to receiving the notification was just a few days ago.



The letter of notification Chishan prison sent Lee Ching-yu (CNA image)