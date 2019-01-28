The mass rapid transit (MRT) line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will operate an extra 1.5 hours a day for two periods during the Feb. 2-10 Lunar New Year holiday to meet surging demand, system operator Taoyuan Metro Corp. said Monday.



The Airport MRT will run from the airport for an additional 1.5 hours, until about 1 a.m. on Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 9-11, the company said.



During the extended period, the MRT will also offer extra north-bound services from the airport to Taipei Main Station, with local and express trains every 15 minutes.



Meanwhile, the MRT will also add extra south-bound services every 30 minutes, all local, to its southern terminal at Huanbei Station in Taoyuan.



Taoyuan International Airport Corp. expects passenger volume to peak at about 150,000 on Feb. 10, the last day of the holiday at the airport, which will handle 785 flights that day.



The company said it is advising outbound travelers to get to the airport as early as possible in view of the expected long lines at security and immigration processing points.



Peak hours for departures at Taoyuan airport during the Lunar New Year holiday period will be 7 a.m.-8 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. daily at Terminal 1, and 8 a.m.-noon, 2 p.m.-6p.m. and 11 p.m.-midnight daily at Terminal 2, the management company said.



For arrivals, immigration lines will be longest from 11 a.m.-noon, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., 6 p.m.-7 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. daily at Terminal 1, and between noon and 11 p.m. at Terminal 2, the company said.



The company said it is working with freeway bus operators to provide an additional 1,200 bus services to and from the airport during the holiday.

