Taiwan President stresses peace over violence in letter addressed to Pope

‘Tenacity’ is the word which best describes Taiwan's struggle against mounting Chinese pressure: Tsai

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/28 17:18
President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen (Photo/FB@tsaiingwen)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a letter addressed to Pope Francis that resonates with his message “Good politics is at the service of peace,” President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) stated her belief that the spirit of peace will overcome violence, and that Taiwan will not waver in the face of Chinese oppression.

The message was delivered to the world by the religious leader, marking the 52nd World Day of Peace on Jan. 1, 2019.

Currently only 17 countries, including the Holy See, officially recognize Taiwan. Despite the fact the country has been denied the right to participate in international organizations such as the World Health Organization, Tsai noted that Taiwan is still vigorously engaged in international humanitarian efforts, according to the letter.

Policies are being implemented by the government to advance environmental protection and sustainable development for the planet. Taiwan has also inked agreements with 18 countries to jointly prevent human trafficking, in a bid to demonstrate its resolve to become a responsible global player, she stated.

As the leader of the country, Tsai said it is imperative that Taiwan secures what it takes to thrive in an international atmosphere characterized by uncertainty. She called on China to acknowledge the fact that Taiwan does exist and to respect its people’s choice of democracy and freedom.

China has never relinquished the use of force against Taiwan, she noted. The cross-strait relationship can never be directed towards normal development if China refuses to peacefully resolve disparities with Taiwan on an equal footing, Tsai stressed.

In a nod to Pope Francis’ citation of the words by French poet Charles Péguy, Tsai reckoned that the spirit of peace will eventually overcome violence, as “peace is like a delicate flower struggling to blossom on the stony ground of violence.”
Holy See
Pope Francis
Tsai
cross-strait

