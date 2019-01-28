TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Semiconductors Corporation (TSMC) led the country in new patent applications by a domestic firm in 2018, according to a report released on Jan. 28 by the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

TSMC reportedly submitted 944 patent applications in 2018, only slightly outnumbered by Qualcomm, a U.S. company, which applied for 1,011 technology patents during 2018.

According to reports, 430 of those applications were approved, making TSMC the domestic company with the most patent application approvals as well.

Among domestic Taiwanese companies, TSMC has remained the top performer for patent applications, and patent approvals for three years running, with a rate of increase of 2 percent annually for patent applications.

The domestic company with the second highest number of applications was AU Optronics, which submitted 586 applications, reports Apple Daily.