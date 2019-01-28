  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC leads domestic Taiwanese firms in patent apps 3rd year in a row

This year the company submitted 944 application to the Intellectual Property Office

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/28 16:16

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Semiconductors Corporation (TSMC) led the country in new patent applications by a domestic firm in 2018, according to a report released on Jan. 28 by the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

TSMC reportedly submitted 944 patent applications in 2018, only slightly outnumbered by Qualcomm, a U.S. company, which applied for 1,011 technology patents during 2018.

According to reports, 430 of those applications were approved, making TSMC the domestic company with the most patent application approvals as well.

Among domestic Taiwanese companies, TSMC has remained the top performer for patent applications, and patent approvals for three years running, with a rate of increase of 2 percent annually for patent applications.

The domestic company with the second highest number of applications was AU Optronics, which submitted 586 applications, reports Apple Daily.
TSMC
patent
Ministry of Economic Affairs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's retail sales growth hits 4-year high in 2018
Taiwan's retail sales growth hits 4-year high in 2018
2019/01/26 17:20
Fortune ranks Taiwan's ASUS and TSMC among 'most admired' global tech firms
Fortune ranks Taiwan's ASUS and TSMC among 'most admired' global tech firms
2019/01/23 15:55
TSMC cleared to build new factory in southern Taiwan
TSMC cleared to build new factory in southern Taiwan
2018/12/20 10:18
AI more disruptive than internet: Taiwan TSMC founder
AI more disruptive than internet: Taiwan TSMC founder
2018/12/19 11:26
Taiwan an indispensable part of world supply chain: APEC envoy Morris Chang
Taiwan an indispensable part of world supply chain: APEC envoy Morris Chang
2018/11/12 14:28