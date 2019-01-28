TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The lantern artworks by art groups from 20 countries, including France, Japan, and Brazil, will turn the Yuejin Harbor Water Park in Yanshui District (鹽水區) of Tainan City into a dreamy place from Feb. 2 to Mar. 3, according to Tainan City’s Tourism Bureau.

Revolving around the theme of “Breath with the Light,” the artwork will be placed along and on the water of the defunct harbor, which has essentially become a lake, to create three different Moon ambiances that harmonize with local traditions and natural environments, the bureau said.

In addition, artistic lantern works created by college students will be added to the display in the Qiaonan Old Street (橋南老街) lantern area, presenting a new perspective for the annual visual feast, according to the bureau.

The lanterns will be lit from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily during the one-month long festival, which opens at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Activities including performances from Tai-Jih Percussion Group, street artists, a puppet troupe, and other groups will take place at the nearby Yongcheng Theater (永成戲院) from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9 during the Lunar New Year holiday, the bureau said. In addition, popular Taiwanese movies will also be screened in the theater during the five-day period.

Yanshui, which used to be the fourth biggest city in Taiwan, is also famous for its annual beehive fireworks celebration on the day of the Lantern Festival. The event is regarded as one of Taiwan's largest cultural events and attracts visitors from all over Taiwan to receive the baptism of beehive fireworks.

Yanshui is also selected as one of Taiwan’s 30 charming small towns in a competition recently held by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau.

For more information about 2019 Yuejin Lantern Festival, please visit this site.

(Photo courtesy of Tainan City’s Tourism Bureau)

(Photo courtesy of Tainan City’s Tourism Bureau)