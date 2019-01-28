TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two weeks after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the appointment of a new deputy representative for Taiwan’s Economic and Cultural Offices in South Korea, the decision has been reversed.

On Jan. 9, scholar and Director of the International Affairs Department of the Taiwan Think Tank (台灣智庫), Dong Siqi (董思齊), was appointed as deputy chief of the country’s diplomatic mission in South Korea, only for the decision to be rescinded shortly before he was set to take up the post.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Presidential Officer both released statements on Mon. Jan 28, which declared that after serious discussions of the matter, it was determined Dong would not be dispatched to the post in Seoul.

The news follows criticisms over the appointment of Vincent Chao, a former aide of Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, as head of the political division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington D.C.

Dong’s appointment to the post in South Korea has also drew dissatisfaction with some scholars and media outlets claiming Dong was unqualified for the position. Some commentators have accused appointments of both Dong and Chao as a result of nepotism within the Ministry.

Liberty Times reports that regulations for laws governing diplomatic appointments abroad were relaxed last year with the passage of an amendment to the rules governing Foreign Ministry posts abroad. Now, in special cases, up to 10 persons can be appointed as diplomatic envoys without requiring diplomatic corps certification.

UDN reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is revising its diplomatic appointments under the new cabinet of Premier Su Tseng-chang in order avoid further criticism after the backlash to the appointment of Chao to Washington D. C.