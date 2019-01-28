TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese genetic testing company Sofiva Genomics (慧智基因) announced plans Jan. 28 to establish its first overseas subsidiary in Bangkok, marking its venture into the Southeast Asian market.

Sofiva Genomics, which provides services spanning prenatal testing, neonatal testing, personalized care, as well as screening for cancer and rare genetic diseases, will be setting up a laboratory in the capital of Thailand, according to a press release by the company.

The Thailand office will serve as a springboard for the company as it eyes at expanding business to Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and other countries in the region, remarked the General Manager of Sofiva, Hong Chia-cheng (洪加政).

Touting that the company holds key analysis technologies in the area of genetic testing, CEO of Sofiva, Su Yi-ning (蘇怡寧), noted that Sofiva has been exporting its expertise to other countries while many other enterprises rely on sending specimens abroad for testing.

Sofiva provides diagnosis for a range of genetic disorders through rapid screening, including Prader-Willi Syndrome, Angelman Syndrome, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and Hemophilia. The Bangkok branch will also be expanding its scope of service for predictive genetic testing for cancers and targeted therapy, among other services.