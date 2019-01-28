|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|37
|15
|.712
|—
|Philadelphia
|32
|18
|.640
|4
|Boston
|30
|19
|.612
|5½
|Brooklyn
|27
|23
|.540
|9
|New York
|10
|38
|.208
|25
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|24
|.500
|—
|Charlotte
|23
|25
|.479
|1
|Washington
|21
|28
|.429
|3½
|Orlando
|20
|30
|.400
|5
|Atlanta
|15
|33
|.313
|9
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|13
|.729
|—
|Indiana
|32
|16
|.667
|3
|Detroit
|21
|27
|.438
|14
|Chicago
|11
|39
|.220
|25
|Cleveland
|10
|41
|.196
|26½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|San Antonio
|29
|22
|.569
|1
|Dallas
|22
|27
|.449
|7
|New Orleans
|22
|28
|.440
|7½
|Memphis
|20
|30
|.400
|9½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Oklahoma City
|31
|18
|.633
|2½
|Portland
|31
|20
|.608
|3½
|Utah
|29
|22
|.569
|5½
|Minnesota
|24
|26
|.480
|10
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|35
|14
|.714
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|22
|.560
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|24
|.520
|9½
|Sacramento
|25
|25
|.500
|10½
|Phoenix
|11
|41
|.212
|25½
___
|Saturday's Games
San Antonio 126, New Orleans 114
Memphis 106, Indiana 103
Golden State 115, Boston 111
Denver 126, Philadelphia 110
Portland 120, Atlanta 111
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland 104, Chicago 101
L.A. Clippers 122, Sacramento 108
Oklahoma City 118, Milwaukee 112
Houston 103, Orlando 98
San Antonio 132, Washington 119
Toronto 123, Dallas 120
Utah 125, Minnesota 111
Miami 106, New York 97
L.A. Lakers 116, Phoenix 102
|Monday's Games
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.