National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/28 13:15
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 37 15 .712
Philadelphia 32 18 .640 4
Boston 30 19 .612
Brooklyn 27 23 .540 9
New York 10 38 .208 25
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 24 24 .500
Charlotte 23 25 .479 1
Washington 21 28 .429
Orlando 20 30 .400 5
Atlanta 15 33 .313 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 13 .729
Indiana 32 16 .667 3
Detroit 21 27 .438 14
Chicago 11 39 .220 25
Cleveland 10 41 .196 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 20 .592
San Antonio 29 22 .569 1
Dallas 22 27 .449 7
New Orleans 22 28 .440
Memphis 20 30 .400
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 33 15 .688
Oklahoma City 31 18 .633
Portland 31 20 .608
Utah 29 22 .569
Minnesota 24 26 .480 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 35 14 .714
L.A. Clippers 28 22 .560
L.A. Lakers 26 24 .520
Sacramento 25 25 .500 10½
Phoenix 11 41 .212 25½

___

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 126, New Orleans 114

Memphis 106, Indiana 103

Golden State 115, Boston 111

Denver 126, Philadelphia 110

Portland 120, Atlanta 111

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 104, Chicago 101

L.A. Clippers 122, Sacramento 108

Oklahoma City 118, Milwaukee 112

Houston 103, Orlando 98

San Antonio 132, Washington 119

Toronto 123, Dallas 120

Utah 125, Minnesota 111

Miami 106, New York 97

L.A. Lakers 116, Phoenix 102

Monday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.