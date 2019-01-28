  1. Home
  2. World

Firefighters search mud after Brazil dam collapse; 58 dead

By  Associated Press
2019/01/28 13:03
Civil firefighters survey a destroyed rail bridge two days after a dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Brazilian officials on S

Civil firefighters survey a destroyed rail bridge two days after a dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Brazilian officials on S

A rail bridge stands cut in half two days after a dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Brazilian officials on Sunday suspended t

A rail bridge stands cut in half two days after a dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Brazilian officials on Sunday suspended t

Rescue workers in a helicopter search a flooded area after a dam collapsed in Brumadinho, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. A massive, deadly river of pa

Rescue workers in a helicopter search a flooded area after a dam collapsed in Brumadinho, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. A massive, deadly river of pa

BRUMADINHO, Brazil (AP) — Firefighters are carefully moving over treacherous mud, sometimes walking, sometimes crawling, in search of survivors or bodies left by a dam collapse that buried structures of mine operator Vale and surrounding neighborhoods with iron ore waste.

The confirmed death toll rose to 58, with up to 300 people still missing. In an ominous sign, nobody was recovered alive Sunday, a stark difference from the first two days of the disaster, when helicopters were whisking people from the mud.

The slow speed of search efforts is due to the treacherous sea of reddish-brown mud that surged out when the mine dam breached Friday afternoon. It is up 24 feet (8 meters) deep in some places, and searchers have to carefully walk around the edges or slowly crawl out onto the muck.