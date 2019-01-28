BRUMADINHO, Brazil (AP) — Firefighters are carefully moving over treacherous mud, sometimes walking, sometimes crawling, in search of survivors or bodies left by a dam collapse that buried structures of mine operator Vale and surrounding neighborhoods with iron ore waste.

The confirmed death toll rose to 58, with up to 300 people still missing. In an ominous sign, nobody was recovered alive Sunday, a stark difference from the first two days of the disaster, when helicopters were whisking people from the mud.

The slow speed of search efforts is due to the treacherous sea of reddish-brown mud that surged out when the mine dam breached Friday afternoon. It is up 24 feet (8 meters) deep in some places, and searchers have to carefully walk around the edges or slowly crawl out onto the muck.