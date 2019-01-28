Human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang has been handed a 4 1/2 year jail term for state subversion by a court in northern China.



The No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in the city of Tianjin announced the verdict on its website on Monday. It said Wang's political rights would also be withheld for five years.

Wang, 42, is known for defending political activists as well as victims of government land seizures and police torture.

He initially disappeared in August 2015 when authorities rounded up more than 200 lawyers and activists who frequently took on the Communist authorities in what is now known as the "709 crackdown," for the date, July 9, on which the majority of them were taken.

Doriane Lau, China researcher with rights group Amnesty International, called the verdict "a gross injustice."

"It's outrageous that Wang Quanzhang is being punished for peacefully standing up for human rights in China," she wrote on Twitter.

Legal limbo

Wang was in legal limbo for months before being charged with subverting state power in January 2016. He then spent three years in indefinite detention without access to his family or lawyers of his choosing before his trial got underway in late 2018.

The hearing took place behind closed doors "due to the state secrets involved," the court said. Rights groups called the trial a sham.

Wang's wife, Li Wenzu, was placed under de facto house arrest ahead of the trial to prevent her from attending. She has vocally protested her husband's detention.

In December, Li and three supporters shaved their heads and attempted to lodge a petition criticizing Wang's treatment with a Beijing court. She alleged that judges in his trial had unlawfully delayed proceedings and barred her from appointing a lawyer.

nm/cmk (Reuters, AFP)

