NEW YORK (AP) — Wayne Ellington scored each of his 19 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat handed the New York Knicks their ninth straight loss with a 106-97 victory on Sunday night.

Miami had seven players score in double figures in its second straight win. Dwyane Wade had 15 points and 10 assists, and Hassan Whiteside finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Wade, who plans to retire at the end of the season, received a standing ovation from the Madison Square Garden crowd when he was taken out in the final seconds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points for New York, and Trey Burke had 16. The Knicks have dropped 17 of 18 overall.

Former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony watched from a courtside seat and waved to the cheering crowd when he was acknowledged on the scoreboard in the first quarter.