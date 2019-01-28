Rebecca Makkai's novel "The Great Believers" and Kiese Laymon's memoir "Heavy" are this year's winners of the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence.

The fiction and nonfiction winners were announced Sunday during the American Library Association's annual winter meeting in Seattle. Makkai and Laymon each will receive $5,000.

Makkai's story looks back on the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and also was a finalist for the National Book Awards. Laymon's book is a blunt account of his childhood in Mississippi and has been a word-of-mouth success and critical favorite.

The Carnegie medal was established in 2012. Previous recipients include Jennifer Egan, Colson Whitehead and Doris Kearns Goodwin.