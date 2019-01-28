MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has won the toss and elected to bat in the third one-day cricket international against India at Bay Oval.

India is on the brink of clinching the five-match series after winning the first match at Napier by eight wickets and the second, also at Bay Oval, by 90 runs.

New Zealand made only one change to its lineup on Monday, naming spinning allrounder Mitchell Santner in place of medium pace allrounder Colin de Grandhomme.

It resisted changing the batting lineup which has failed in the first two matches of the series, showing vulnerability against the India wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India made two changes, naming Dinesh Karthik in pace of M.S. Dhoni who has a slight hamstring strain and recalling Hardik Pandya in place of Vijay Shankar. Pandya was briefly suspended earlier this month over comments made on a television talkshow which were seen as sexist.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Umpires: Shaun George, South Africa, and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: David Boon, Australia

