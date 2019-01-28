Taiwan ranked 13th smartest country in world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan has been ranked as the 13th smartest country in the world this year, based on a combination of three factors, while it also was rated as having the 4th highest IQ and 4th smartest schoolchildren.

In a list generated by VoucherCloud earlier this month, Taiwan ranked as the 13th smartest country in the world, trailing just behind Germany and ahead of Austria. The list is generated based on the number of each country's Nobel Prize winners, educational attainment, and average IQ, two which Taiwan has taken the 4th spot.

Japan ranked 1st as the smartest country in the world, followed by Switzerland, China, the U.S., and the Netherlands, rounding out the top five. Taiwan ranked 5th in Asia, trailing only Japan, China, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Economic rival Singapore was well behind at 73rd for its low Nobel Prize score.

Taiwan tied with South Korea for having the 4th highest IQ in the world, following only Singapore, China, and Hong Kong. Out of the top 10 countries with the highest IQ, the only non-Asian nations were Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, and Liechtenstein.

In terms of educational attainment, Taiwan also ranked 4th in the world, ahead of overall 1st place finisher Japan and topped by only Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

The list of Nobel Prize Winners was derived from World Atlas, global IQ scores were obtained from a study by Lynn & Vanhanen, and student test scores were gathered from a 2015 study carried out by Our World in Data.



(Image from VoucherCloud)