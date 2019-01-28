TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a video posted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs Facebook page on Jan. 27, Taiwan’s economic minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) flaunted a series of new investments from Google to encourage citizens to keep their faith in the Taiwanese government and economy.

Shen says Google's three main investment areas are significant for multiple reasons.

First, he stated, its purchase of renewable energy produced in Taiwan indicates the country is on top of a global trend. Second, the company's establishment of a local research and development center suggests it is optimistic about Taiwan's future prospects, commented Shen.

Finally, he added, Google’s decision to set up a local data center signifies that it recognizes Taiwan as a country that respects rule of law and is able to provide excellent cybersecurity protection.

At the end of the video, Shen expressed hope that the public will show their support for government policies pushing economic growth in the upcoming year.

The minister has said that this year the government will seek to stimulate the economy via exports, investment, construction, and consumption. Concrete policies have been devised to assist Taiwanese businesses in relocating their operations back to Taiwan, and help implement renewable energy infrastructure, reports CNA.

Earlier this month, Power Technology reported that Danish offshore wind company Ørsted will review its investment plans for Taiwan due to the delay of an establishment permit and a power purchase agreement (PPA) on its offshore wind farm project.

Google also announced this week that it inked a long-term PPA for the output of a 10MW solar array in Tainan City as part of an initiative to expand its portfolio of renewable energy in Asia.