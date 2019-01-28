  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/28 07:03
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 36 15 .706
Philadelphia 32 18 .640
Boston 30 19 .612 5
Brooklyn 27 23 .540
New York 10 37 .213 24
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 23 24 .489
Charlotte 23 25 .479 ½
Washington 21 27 .438
Orlando 20 29 .408 4
Atlanta 15 33 .313
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 12 .745
Indiana 32 16 .667
Detroit 21 27 .438 14½
Chicago 11 39 .220 25½
Cleveland 10 41 .196 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 28 20 .583
San Antonio 28 22 .560 1
Dallas 22 26 .458 6
New Orleans 22 28 .440 7
Memphis 20 30 .400 9
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 33 15 .688
Oklahoma City 30 18 .625 3
Portland 31 20 .608
Utah 28 22 .560 6
Minnesota 24 25 .490
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 35 14 .714
L.A. Clippers 28 22 .560
L.A. Lakers 25 24 .510 10
Sacramento 25 25 .500 10½
Phoenix 11 40 .216 25

___

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 126, New Orleans 114

Memphis 106, Indiana 103

Golden State 115, Boston 111

Denver 126, Philadelphia 110

Portland 120, Atlanta 111

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 104, Chicago 101

L.A. Clippers 122, Sacramento 108

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.