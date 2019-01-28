MIAMI (AP) — Ezekiel Kipsang is one for one in marathons.

The 22-year-old Kenyan, who lives in Ottawa, Ontario, won the Miami Marathon, running the distance for the first time Sunday. He finished in 2 hours, 16 minutes, 34 seconds to beat runner-up Jacob Chemtai of Kenya by nearly 2 1/2 minutes.

Kate Landau of Tacoma, Washington, overcame leg cramps and nausea to win the women's race with a time of 2:37:45. Mary Akor of Hawthorne, California, was a distant second in 2:45:55.

More than 20,000 runners in the marathon and half marathon ran in humid, windy weather.