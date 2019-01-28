  1. Home
Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid

By GENE JOHNSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/28 01:28
FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. For someone wh

FILE - In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, right, shakes hands with a job seeker during the Opportunity Fair and Forum emp

FILE - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. For someone who

SEATTLE (AP) — For a businessman who has given about $150,000 to Democratic campaigns, former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz is generating tepid — or even hostile — responses within the party as he weighs a presidential bid.

That's partly because reports have suggested he's considering running as an independent, a prospect that many worry could draw support from the eventual Democratic nominee and hand President Donald Trump another four years in office.

The 65-year-old Seattle billionaire launches a tour Monday to promote his latest book, "From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America." He has stops in New York; Tempe, Arizona; Seattle; and San Francisco — but no dates for the early voting states of Iowa or New Hampshire.

His office did not respond to an email seeking comment.