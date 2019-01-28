  1. Home
  2. World

Trump rollbacks for fossil fuel industries carry steep cost

By MATTHEW BROWN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/28 00:55
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainvil

FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainvil

FILE - In this April 21, 2010, file photo, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig burns in the Gulf of Mexico following an explosion that killed 11 workers and

FILE - In this April 21, 2010, file photo, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig burns in the Gulf of Mexico following an explosion that killed 11 workers and

FILE - In this June 26, 2010 file photo, Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn rescues a heavily oiled bird from the waters of Barataria

FILE - In this June 26, 2010 file photo, Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn rescues a heavily oiled bird from the waters of Barataria

FILE - In this April 30, 2014 file photo, firefighters and rescue workers work along the tracks where several CSX tanker cars carrying crude oil derai

FILE - In this April 30, 2014 file photo, firefighters and rescue workers work along the tracks where several CSX tanker cars carrying crude oil derai

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, vehicles make their way westbound on Interstate 80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as seen from T

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, vehicles make their way westbound on Interstate 80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as seen from T

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — As President Donald Trump rolls back rules on the energy sector, government projections show the savings reaped by companies will come at a steep cost.

An Associated Press review of rules targeted under Trump identified up to $11.6 billion in future savings for companies engaged with fossil fuels. Billions more could come from a freeze in vehicle efficiency standards that's expected to boost fuel consumption.

The trade-off is more premature deaths from air pollution, a jump in climate-warming emissions and more severe derailments of trains carrying fuels.

AP's tally was derived from projections required under executive order. Of 11 rule changes AP examined, five are pending.

The rules were crafted in response to climate change, the disastrous Gulf of Mexico oil spill, coal ash releases and fuel train explosions.