BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — As President Donald Trump rolls back rules on the energy sector, government projections show the savings reaped by companies will come at a steep cost.

An Associated Press review of rules targeted under Trump identified up to $11.6 billion in future savings for companies engaged with fossil fuels. Billions more could come from a freeze in vehicle efficiency standards that's expected to boost fuel consumption.

The trade-off is more premature deaths from air pollution, a jump in climate-warming emissions and more severe derailments of trains carrying fuels.

AP's tally was derived from projections required under executive order. Of 11 rule changes AP examined, five are pending.

The rules were crafted in response to climate change, the disastrous Gulf of Mexico oil spill, coal ash releases and fuel train explosions.