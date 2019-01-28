MIRAN SHAH, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's military says 95 percent of the tribal people in North Waziristan displaced by military operations against militants have returned to their homes in the region bordering Afghanistan, which once served as Taliban headquarters.

Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Ghafoor made the claim Sunday in the town of Miran Shah, where the military took journalists on a tour, giving them access to residents who demanded better health and education facilities.

Ghafoor was hugged by youths in a sign of respect when he visited the main bazaar with reporters.

North Waziristan remained "no-go area" even for army because of strong presence of militants before 2013 when the military launched operations there, displacing one million people.

The army says it cleared the region of militants.