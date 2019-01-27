|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|36
|15
|.706
|—
|Philadelphia
|32
|18
|.640
|3½
|Boston
|30
|19
|.612
|5
|Brooklyn
|27
|23
|.540
|8½
|New York
|10
|37
|.213
|24
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|23
|24
|.489
|—
|Charlotte
|23
|25
|.479
|½
|Washington
|21
|27
|.438
|2½
|Orlando
|20
|29
|.408
|4
|Atlanta
|15
|33
|.313
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|12
|.745
|—
|Indiana
|32
|16
|.667
|3½
|Detroit
|21
|27
|.438
|14½
|Chicago
|11
|38
|.224
|25
|Cleveland
|9
|41
|.180
|27½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|San Antonio
|28
|22
|.560
|1
|Dallas
|22
|26
|.458
|6
|New Orleans
|22
|28
|.440
|7
|Memphis
|20
|30
|.400
|9
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Oklahoma City
|30
|18
|.625
|3
|Portland
|31
|20
|.608
|3½
|Utah
|28
|22
|.560
|6
|Minnesota
|24
|25
|.490
|9½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|35
|14
|.714
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|22
|.551
|8
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|24
|.510
|10
|Sacramento
|25
|24
|.510
|10
|Phoenix
|11
|40
|.216
|25
___
|Saturday's Games
San Antonio 126, New Orleans 114
Memphis 106, Indiana 103
Golden State 115, Boston 111
Denver 126, Philadelphia 110
Portland 120, Atlanta 111
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.