BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of protesters are marching through the Belgian capital of Brussels to demand that the government increases its efforts to fight climate change.

In the fourth demonstration in two months attracting at least 10,000 protesters, banners were held high Sunday to demand better use of renewable energies and more action to improve air quality.

A similar march last month saw 70,000 demonstrators and on Thursday some 35,000 schoolchildren and students skipped class to take to the streets with similar climate demands.

The Brussels North train station was so clogged with protesters that organizers began the march early to ease the congestion.