GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Austrian skier Stephanie Venier edged Olympic champion Sofia Goggia to win her first World Cup in a crash-interrupted downhill race that was ended early on Sunday.

The race was finished with 10 skiers still waiting to descend the Kandahar course after Italy's Federica Sosio became the 16th to crash.

The 25-year-old Venier finished 0.25 seconds quicker than Goggia, who was also second in Saturday's super-G. The Italian was competing for the first time since she broke a bone in her right ankle while training in October.

Kira Weidle delighted the home fans by finishing third, 0.54 seconds behind, ahead of Swiss skier Corinne Suter, who was fastest in the first training run Thursday, and Slovenia's Ilka Tuhec.

Venier was third in a downhill at Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy the previous weekend.

