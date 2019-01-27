NEW YORK (AP) — "Black Panther" and "BlacKkKlansman" are among the films vying for the top prize at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards are one of the most reliable bellwethers of the Academy Awards, but several of this year's top Oscar contenders failed to land a best ensemble nomination.

The two leading Oscar nominees — "Roma" and "The Favourite" — were bypassed by the actors guild for a field that also includes "A Star Is Born," ''Crazy Rich Asians" and "Bohemian Rhapsody." ''The Favourite" has earned nods for its three lead actresses, but "Roma" was shut out entirely.

The SAGs also have something the Oscars don't: a host. Megan Mullally will emcee the show from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. TNT and TBS will broadcast the show live beginning at 8 p.m. EST.