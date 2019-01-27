Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 27, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;17;74%;57%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Brilliant sunshine;30;18;Mostly sunny, warm;30;19;SE;10;41%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Showers around;12;5;W;15;82%;81%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;19;9;A touch of rain;13;10;WNW;26;53%;90%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Spotty showers;6;0;NW;31;76%;83%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;2;-2;A little snow;2;-1;NNE;11;87%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and pleasant;19;8;High clouds and warm;22;10;SW;9;41%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, much colder;-20;-32;Sunny, but very cold;-21;-28;ESE;12;89%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, hot;36;24;Partly sunny;35;25;NNE;19;52%;33%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;14;7;Clouds and sun;15;11;SSW;9;70%;59%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;25;20;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;SSW;20;71%;44%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and breezy;22;14;Cloudy with showers;19;7;W;21;85%;86%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Showers around;29;23;ESE;11;81%;86%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;17;Spotty showers;27;16;E;8;61%;84%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;32;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NE;9;44%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Sunny and breezy;15;5;WNW;27;57%;38%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;7;-4;Mostly sunny, mild;6;-4;SSE;10;14%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;6;0;Cloudy with a shower;6;-1;SSE;20;73%;67%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;5;1;Cloudy;5;-1;W;12;82%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;21;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;SE;6;75%;94%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;18;Nice with some sun;29;18;E;19;54%;29%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Freezing fog;3;0;Periods of rain;3;0;WNW;10;88%;85%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;7;2;Spotty showers;5;-1;W;23;82%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;2;-4;Periods of sun;5;-2;NNE;9;88%;19%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;3;-2;Morning rain, cloudy;2;-2;WNW;8;89%;86%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very humid;31;26;Warm with some sun;33;27;N;12;75%;44%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;A t-storm around;33;19;WSW;7;38%;76%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;9;0;Turning sunny;10;-3;NW;22;49%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;18;9;Plenty of sun;19;8;SSW;14;36%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;30;18;Sunny and very warm;33;19;W;14;44%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;29;18;Partly sunny;29;19;E;5;55%;30%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;30;23;Periods of sunshine;30;22;NNE;12;68%;37%;7

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-11;-13;Snow tapering off;3;-18;NW;25;78%;92%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;31;23;A morning shower;31;23;NNE;10;76%;42%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;3;2;Bit of rain, snow;3;-1;WNW;9;94%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;26;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;NNE;18;57%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny, breezy;14;-2;N;24;45%;15%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;26;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;17;78%;70%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;17;5;Hazy sunshine;18;5;NW;15;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;11;-5;A little snow;-2;-12;SSW;11;55%;70%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun and clouds;29;20;Partly sunny;27;17;NW;9;52%;7%;3

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;32;25;A t-storm around;30;25;WSW;12;72%;77%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and snow shower;6;1;A passing shower;6;1;WSW;21;84%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;11;-2;Increasing clouds;12;2;NNE;13;29%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, breezy;17;10;Mostly sunny;16;11;W;28;62%;9%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;22;16;Low clouds;22;17;SE;8;79%;30%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;ESE;9;65%;76%;14

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;28;18;Spotty showers;21;13;NNE;17;54%;60%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;-12;-15;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-7;-7;SE;29;78%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Periods of sun;33;22;Sunshine and nice;34;24;ESE;8;49%;17%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;21;16;Mostly sunny, nice;21;16;E;12;59%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;26;18;Breezy with sunshine;26;19;NNE;25;51%;11%;5

Hyderabad, India;Showers around;21;16;A morning shower;21;13;E;9;71%;40%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;16;1;Hazy sunshine;16;1;NNE;8;51%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;7;4;Not as cool;12;8;SSE;10;81%;11%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;29;24;Showers;31;24;WSW;16;77%;87%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with sunshine;34;25;A heavy thunderstorm;26;21;N;22;71%;66%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;24;15;A t-storm in spots;23;14;N;12;75%;55%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;5;-7;Plenty of sunshine;8;-4;WSW;8;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;24;12;Hazy sunshine;24;12;NNE;9;34%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-shower in spots;17;2;A stray t-shower;16;1;NE;6;74%;51%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Unseasonably hot;42;20;Partly sunny, cooler;33;19;NNE;26;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-14;Partly sunny;-3;-4;SE;12;71%;52%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;29;24;A stray shower;29;22;NE;14;65%;47%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SW;9;68%;72%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;26;15;N;12;55%;15%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;ESE;5;63%;83%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;5;A t-storm in spots;14;5;E;13;67%;74%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;10;79%;79%;2

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Partly sunny;26;23;S;7;73%;70%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;14;10;Partly sunny;15;11;NNW;14;68%;66%;3

London, United Kingdom;Variable clouds;7;0;Partly sunny;5;0;W;17;64%;37%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;23;12;NNE;6;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;33;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;SW;10;65%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;13;3;Partly sunny;13;1;WNW;14;52%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;NE;12;68%;6%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;10;75%;71%;4

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;29;22;Sun and clouds;29;21;E;13;57%;11%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;SSW;11;45%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;20;4;Partly sunny;24;5;S;7;38%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;14;A brief a.m. shower;20;13;NW;20;63%;47%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-14;Periods of sun, cold;-7;-8;SSE;17;82%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;23;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;24;ENE;25;62%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;30;23;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;NNW;13;69%;37%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-2;-21;Much colder;-15;-16;NE;2;63%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-6;-8;Cloudy;-3;-4;SE;9;74%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Hazy sunshine;30;19;NNE;16;34%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;14;Some sun;28;14;NE;22;48%;3%;12

New York, United States;Milder;8;-4;Mostly sunny;2;-1;SE;10;33%;14%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;15;7;W;10;74%;25%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-21;-25;Low clouds and cold;-21;-26;SW;16;93%;59%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;8;0;A few showers;9;1;NW;17;62%;73%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cold with snow;-6;-6;Intermittent snow;-4;-13;NNW;11;68%;68%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-6;-25;Colder;-16;-18;ENE;13;62%;81%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Partly sunny;30;25;SSE;11;74%;37%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NNW;16;66%;15%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;ENE;14;80%;58%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;8;1;Partly sunny;6;-1;WSW;16;48%;60%;2

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;36;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;SSE;16;23%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine;32;21;Mostly sunny, nice;33;21;SSW;11;45%;24%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds limiting sun;34;24;Some brightening;34;25;ENE;18;67%;56%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;An afternoon shower;32;21;ESE;8;51%;45%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast and milder;6;1;A p.m. snow shower;4;0;W;15;67%;75%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up, milder;6;-4;Sunny and colder;2;-10;NW;17;30%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;22;12;Showers, some heavy;21;14;SW;15;66%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Some sunshine;16;7;ENE;6;68%;5%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;24;A t-storm around;30;25;SE;14;71%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and sleet;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;-2;-7;NE;10;67%;30%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;-5;-8;A snow shower;-3;-4;SE;23;86%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;33;24;Sunny and very warm;33;24;NE;11;57%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;27;16;Warm with some sun;28;18;S;28;25%;25%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;12;7;Showers and t-storms;11;1;NNE;11;71%;71%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid;-12;-18;Cloudy and very cold;-12;-13;ESE;13;67%;46%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;18;10;Some sun;17;11;NW;8;77%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;ENE;15;56%;9%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;21;A shower in spots;28;21;ESE;15;69%;41%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;NNW;9;61%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;25;6;Mostly sunny;27;6;ENE;8;17%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;36;18;Sunny and hot;36;17;WSW;10;23%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;22;An afternoon shower;27;21;ESE;10;81%;81%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler;13;7;Spotty showers;13;8;NNW;13;81%;84%;1

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;10;3;Partly sunny;12;2;NNE;12;58%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;5;0;Plenty of sunshine;3;-8;NW;15;39%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;9;4;Rather cloudy;10;4;ENE;12;64%;23%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;20;74%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cold;5;-4;Partly sunny;6;0;SSE;8;79%;25%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;21;A shower in places;28;21;E;19;67%;46%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-2;-3;Periods of snow;2;0;S;15;92%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A shower or t-storm;28;24;NNE;19;77%;59%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Warmer with sunshine;23;15;E;11;61%;11%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing, very cold;-11;-14;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-7;-8;SSE;22;78%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;14;2;Partly sunny, mild;14;6;ENE;11;37%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;12;2;Partly sunny, mild;13;3;NNW;12;61%;8%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, mild;15;8;Cooler with rain;11;7;NE;10;69%;94%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;Downpours;15;10;WSW;20;62%;85%;2

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;14;5;Rain and a t-storm;15;7;SSE;15;62%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, breezy;9;1;Clearing;13;2;WNW;17;44%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;-5;-13;Afternoon snow;-5;-6;ESE;31;83%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;16;10;An afternoon shower;16;10;NW;18;54%;89%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warmer;19;9;Cooler;14;7;WSW;21;63%;83%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-10;-24;Sunny;-7;-26;NNW;10;49%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;9;1;Clouds and sun;9;2;NNE;5;49%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;3;-1;Periods of rain;4;0;W;15;69%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Sunny and very warm;30;16;NE;6;45%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;-6;-9;Snow;-4;-5;SSE;19;80%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-2;Rain, then snow;3;-1;SSW;10;90%;89%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;24;18;Sunshine and breezy;25;18;NNE;32;71%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;19;Partly sunny;33;19;WSW;8;54%;4%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;9;2;Clouds and sun, mild;9;2;N;4;65%;50%;3

