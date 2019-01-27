Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 27, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SW;11;74%;57%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Brilliant sunshine;86;65;Mostly sunny, warm;86;66;SE;6;41%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;58;43;Showers around;54;42;W;9;82%;81%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;66;49;A touch of rain;55;49;WNW;16;53%;90%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;45;37;Spotty showers;43;33;NW;19;76%;83%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;35;28;A little snow;35;30;NNE;7;87%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and pleasant;66;46;High clouds and warm;72;50;SW;5;41%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, much colder;-4;-26;Sunny, but very cold;-5;-18;ESE;7;89%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, hot;97;76;Partly sunny;95;77;NNE;12;52%;33%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;57;44;Clouds and sun;59;53;SSW;6;70%;59%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;77;68;Partly sunny, humid;78;68;SSW;13;71%;44%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and breezy;71;57;Cloudy with showers;65;45;W;13;85%;86%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Showers around;85;74;ESE;7;81%;86%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;63;Spotty showers;80;61;E;5;61%;84%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;90;68;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;NE;5;44%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;60;42;Sunny and breezy;59;41;WNW;17;57%;38%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;45;25;Mostly sunny, mild;43;25;SSE;6;14%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;43;32;Cloudy with a shower;42;31;SSE;13;73%;67%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;42;34;Cloudy;40;30;W;8;82%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;69;50;A little p.m. rain;69;50;SE;4;75%;94%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;65;Nice with some sun;84;65;E;12;54%;29%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Freezing fog;38;32;Periods of rain;37;32;WNW;6;88%;85%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;45;36;Spotty showers;42;30;W;14;82%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;36;25;Periods of sun;42;29;NNE;5;88%;19%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;38;29;Morning rain, cloudy;36;29;WNW;5;89%;86%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very humid;88;79;Warm with some sun;92;81;N;8;75%;44%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warm;92;65;A t-storm around;91;66;WSW;4;38%;76%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;49;33;Turning sunny;51;26;NW;14;49%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;65;47;Plenty of sun;66;46;SSW;9;36%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;85;64;Sunny and very warm;91;66;W;9;44%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;85;64;Partly sunny;85;66;E;3;55%;30%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;86;74;Periods of sunshine;86;72;NNE;7;68%;37%;7

Chicago, United States;Frigid;12;9;Snow tapering off;37;0;NW;16;78%;92%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;88;74;A morning shower;87;73;NNE;6;76%;42%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;37;35;Bit of rain, snow;38;31;WNW;6;94%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;79;67;Clouds and sun, nice;77;65;NNE;11;57%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;61;44;Partly sunny, breezy;57;28;N;15;45%;15%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;78;A t-storm around;90;77;NE;11;78%;70%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;63;40;Hazy sunshine;65;40;NW;10;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;52;22;A little snow;28;10;SSW;7;55%;70%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun and clouds;85;67;Partly sunny;81;63;NW;6;52%;7%;3

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;90;77;A t-storm around;87;77;WSW;7;72%;77%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and snow shower;42;33;A passing shower;42;34;WSW;13;84%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;51;29;Increasing clouds;53;35;NNE;8;29%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, breezy;63;49;Mostly sunny;60;52;W;18;62%;9%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;72;61;Low clouds;72;63;SE;5;79%;30%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;81;60;A t-storm in spots;78;61;ESE;6;65%;76%;14

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;82;64;Spotty showers;69;56;NNE;10;54%;60%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;10;5;Cloudy, p.m. snow;20;19;SE;18;78%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Periods of sun;91;72;Sunshine and nice;92;75;ESE;5;49%;17%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;69;60;Mostly sunny, nice;70;61;E;8;59%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;78;64;Breezy with sunshine;78;66;NNE;15;51%;11%;5

Hyderabad, India;Showers around;70;60;A morning shower;69;55;E;6;71%;40%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;61;33;Hazy sunshine;61;33;NNE;5;51%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;45;40;Not as cool;54;47;SSE;6;81%;11%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;84;76;Showers;88;75;WSW;10;77%;87%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with sunshine;93;77;A heavy thunderstorm;80;70;N;13;71%;66%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;75;58;A t-storm in spots;74;56;N;7;75%;55%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;41;19;Plenty of sunshine;46;24;WSW;5;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;75;54;Hazy sunshine;76;54;NNE;6;34%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-shower in spots;63;36;A stray t-shower;61;34;NE;4;74%;51%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Unseasonably hot;107;69;Partly sunny, cooler;92;65;NNE;16;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, cold;21;8;Partly sunny;27;26;SE;7;71%;52%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;85;75;A stray shower;84;71;NE;8;65%;47%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SW;6;68%;72%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;79;63;Partly sunny;78;59;N;7;55%;15%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;90;76;A shower in the a.m.;94;75;ESE;3;63%;83%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;41;A t-storm in spots;57;41;E;8;67%;74%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;SW;6;79%;79%;2

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;79;72;Partly sunny;79;73;S;4;73%;70%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;58;50;Partly sunny;59;51;NNW;9;68%;66%;3

London, United Kingdom;Variable clouds;45;33;Partly sunny;42;32;W;10;64%;37%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;76;52;Partly sunny;73;54;NNE;4;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;91;77;Clouds and sun;87;77;SW;6;65%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;55;37;Partly sunny;56;34;WNW;9;52%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;88;81;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;NE;7;68%;6%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;ESE;6;75%;71%;4

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;84;71;Sun and clouds;85;70;E;8;57%;11%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;82;58;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;SSW;7;45%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;68;40;Partly sunny;74;41;S;5;38%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;57;A brief a.m. shower;68;56;NW;12;63%;47%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cold;20;7;Periods of sun, cold;19;17;SSE;10;82%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;74;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;75;ENE;15;62%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;86;74;Partly sunny, humid;89;77;NNW;8;69%;37%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;29;-7;Much colder;5;3;NE;1;63%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;21;18;Cloudy;27;24;SE;5;74%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;84;66;Hazy sunshine;86;66;NNE;10;34%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;83;57;Some sun;83;57;NE;14;48%;3%;12

New York, United States;Milder;47;25;Mostly sunny;35;31;SE;6;33%;14%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;63;45;Partly sunny;59;44;W;6;74%;25%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-5;-12;Low clouds and cold;-5;-15;SW;10;93%;59%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;47;32;A few showers;48;34;NW;11;62%;73%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cold with snow;22;21;Intermittent snow;26;8;NNW;7;68%;68%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;22;-12;Colder;3;0;ENE;8;62%;81%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;86;79;Partly sunny;86;78;SSE;7;74%;37%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;NNW;10;66%;15%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;86;74;A t-storm in spots;83;74;ENE;8;80%;58%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;46;34;Partly sunny;43;31;WSW;10;48%;60%;2

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;97;67;Sunny and very warm;93;66;SSE;10;23%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine;90;69;Mostly sunny, nice;92;71;SSW;7;45%;24%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds limiting sun;93;76;Some brightening;94;77;ENE;11;67%;56%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;68;An afternoon shower;89;69;ESE;5;51%;45%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast and milder;43;34;A p.m. snow shower;40;31;W;9;67%;75%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up, milder;42;24;Sunny and colder;35;14;NW;11;30%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;72;54;Showers, some heavy;69;57;SW;9;66%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;63;47;Some sunshine;61;44;ENE;4;68%;5%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;76;A t-storm around;86;77;SE;9;71%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and sleet;30;26;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NE;6;67%;30%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;22;18;A snow shower;26;24;SE;15;86%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;91;75;Sunny and very warm;91;76;NE;7;57%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;81;62;Warm with some sun;82;64;S;18;25%;25%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;54;45;Showers and t-storms;51;34;NNE;7;71%;71%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid;11;0;Cloudy and very cold;11;8;ESE;8;67%;46%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;65;50;Some sun;62;51;NW;5;77%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;ENE;9;56%;9%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;70;A shower in spots;83;71;ESE;9;69%;41%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;NNW;6;61%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;78;43;Mostly sunny;80;43;ENE;5;17%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;97;64;Sunny and hot;96;62;WSW;6;23%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;82;71;An afternoon shower;81;71;ESE;6;81%;81%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler;55;44;Spotty showers;56;46;NNW;8;81%;84%;1

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;50;38;Partly sunny;53;35;NNE;7;58%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;41;32;Plenty of sunshine;38;18;NW;9;39%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;48;39;Rather cloudy;50;39;ENE;7;64%;23%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;NNE;13;74%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cold;41;25;Partly sunny;43;32;SSE;5;79%;25%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;70;A shower in places;82;70;E;12;67%;46%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;29;27;Periods of snow;35;33;S;9;92%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A shower or t-storm;82;75;NNE;12;77%;59%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;65;54;Warmer with sunshine;73;59;E;7;61%;11%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing, very cold;12;7;Cloudy, p.m. snow;19;18;SSE;14;78%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;57;36;Partly sunny, mild;57;43;ENE;7;37%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;54;35;Partly sunny, mild;56;38;NNW;7;61%;8%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, mild;59;46;Cooler with rain;52;45;NE;6;69%;94%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;Downpours;59;51;WSW;12;62%;85%;2

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;57;41;Rain and a t-storm;59;45;SSE;9;62%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, breezy;48;35;Clearing;56;36;WNW;11;44%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;23;8;Afternoon snow;23;21;ESE;19;83%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;60;50;An afternoon shower;61;49;NW;11;54%;89%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warmer;66;48;Cooler;57;45;WSW;13;63%;83%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;14;-11;Sunny;20;-14;NNW;6;49%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;49;34;Clouds and sun;48;35;NNE;3;49%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;37;30;Periods of rain;39;33;W;10;69%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;85;57;Sunny and very warm;86;60;NE;4;45%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;21;16;Snow;25;23;SSE;12;80%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;33;29;Rain, then snow;37;30;SSW;6;90%;89%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;75;64;Sunshine and breezy;77;64;NNE;20;71%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;66;Partly sunny;91;67;WSW;5;54%;4%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;48;35;Clouds and sun, mild;48;35;N;2;65%;50%;3

