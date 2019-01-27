An actor of the Romania's Jewish State Theatre rehearse the musical drama "The Lights of the Ghetto" a mix of music and stories by Holocaust survivors
Visitors walk through the cemetery of the former Nazi concentration camp in Terezin, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A unique collection of s
Visitors walk through the cemetery of the former Nazi concentration camp in Terezin, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A unique collection of s
Silhouetted against an image of a death camp prisoner, an actress of the Romania's Jewish State Theatre rehearses the musical drama "The Lights of the
The cemetery of the former Nazi concentration camp in Terezin, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A unique collection of some 4,500 drawings by
Tourists visit the Pinkas synagogue in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A unique collection of some 4,500 drawings by children who wer
A visitor looks at the collection of drawings at the Jewish Museum in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, made by Jewish children who pas
Visitor walks at through the former Nazi concentration camp in Terezin, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A unique collection of some 4,500 dra
An unnamed monument at the former Nazi concentration camp in Terezin, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A unique collection of some 4,500 drawi
A cat walks through the cemetery of the former Nazi concentration camp in Terezin, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A unique collection of som
Actors of the Romania's Jewish State Theatre rehearse the musical drama "The Lights of the Ghetto" a mix of music and stories by Holocaust survivors i
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Former prisoners of Auschwitz have placed flowers at an execution wall at the former Nazi German death camp on the 74th anniversary of the camp's liberation and what is now International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The survivors wore striped scarves that recalled their uniforms, some with the red letter "P," the symbol the Germans used to mark them as Poles.
Early in World War II, most prisoners were Poles, rounded up by the occupying German forces. Later, Auschwitz was transformed into a mass killing site for Jews, Roma and others.
A ceremony is planned later Sunday near the ruins of the gas chambers to honor the 1.1 million people killed there and all Holocaust victims, one of several worldwide observances.
The camp was liberated by Soviet forces on Jan. 27, 1945.