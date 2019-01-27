TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Eva Air flight attendants are horrified that an obese American passenger will be returning to Taiwan in May, after forcing a female employee to wipe his buttocks and his track record of other repulsive requests over the years.

On Jan. 19, an American man who is estimated to weigh 200 kilograms, boarded on an Eva Air flight by wheelchair and insisted that a female flight attendant help him lower his underwear and wipe his buttocks while sitting on a toilet. The flight attendant was deeply traumatized by the incident and shared her frustrations about the episode on Facebook, before speaking to the press on Jan. 21.

According to a report by SETN, a flight attendant has revealed that the man has booked a ticket for May 17, when he will fly on Eva Air Flight 212 from Bangkok to Taipei, before transferring to Flight 12 bound for Los Angeles. After the news broke, Eva Air employees were incensed, with one reportedly complaining, "Eva Air bullies employees and works against the whole nation regardless of public opinion. Do you still want to buy tickets from such a company?"



Flight attendant speaking at press conference on Jan 21. (CNA image)

When asked to comment on the passenger's new flight in May, Eva Air refused to provide details and only said that it was not at the liberty of disclosing the details of his itinerary.

On Saturday (Jan. 26), Eva Air released records of the man's 20 previous flights on the airline, which included similar abhorrent behavior. In response to specific media rumors of the passenger's previous repugnant requests, it listed three bullet points:

1. Media reports of passenger defecating in his seat.

"On a flight from SFO to TPE and TPE to BKK in May of 2018, the passenger asked to use the business class toilet to wipe his buttocks. Crew members agreed that the passenger could use the business class toilet and help move him to it, but they refused to wipe his buttocks. The passenger took care of his own physical needs and during the voyage he did not defecate while in his seat."

2. Media reports of Thai crew assisting passenger in cleaning his urine bottle.

"On a flight from TPE to BKK in 2018, it is was reported that the passenger asked the crew members to assist in cleaning his urine bottle. Although the Thai flight attendants knew that they were not required to assist him in cleaning the container, they were wiling to wear gloves and helped him out of the spirit of service."

3. Media reports of the passenger deliberately spilling a drink on his chest and asking flight attendant wipe it up, and saying "you could do better than me."

"On a flight from TPE to BKK, the passenger spilled soda and yogurt during a meal. Team members where asked to help wipe up the soda and yogurt. Team members provided assistance in the spirit of service."



Image posted by Eva Air flight attendant describing the incident.

During the press conference on Jan. 21, the flight attendant said that at about two and a half hours into a 14 hour flight, the passenger said he needed to use the restroom. He told her that he had recently had surgery on his right hand and asked her if she could help him stand up after relieving himself.

One minute after three female flight attendants assisted him in entering the business-class restroom, he said his underwear had only been pulled down halfway and he had no way of going to the bathroom. He then asked the flight attendant if she could help lower his underwear.

She initially refused, but he insisted that he was only able to pull down the front of his underwear and would soon soil himself. She placed a blanket to cover his genitals, but he slapped her hand and insisted that she take away the blanket and pull his underwear down.

When the flight attendant described pulling down his underwear, she began to cry. After finishing defecating, he insisted the flight attendant open the door because he said he had trouble breathing, but she refused.

He then said that he was finished and asked the flight attendant to wipe his buttocks. She refused, but he insisted that she had promised to do so and refused to leave until someone did.

With nearly 12 hours left in the flight, she then put on gloves and reluctantly helped him clean his backside. During this process she said he moaned, "Oh um, deeper, deeper."

He continued to insist she repeat the wiping. He then told her to pull his underwear back on and she felt she had no recourse but to comply.