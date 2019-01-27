TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Saturday (Jan. 26) issued its first air pollution alert text message for and Air Quality Index (AQI) level in excess of 200 in western Taiwan.

According to the EPA's air quality monitoring network, the air around the Yunlin Mailiao Station on Saturday began registering highly polluted air, with the AQI soaring to 207, triggering a purple alert. The EPA issued a text alert for residents living within 20 kilometers of the station, marking the first time that the EPA has issued such an alert.

As a strong continental cold air mass moved into Taiwan, air pollutants also arrived. The AQI level at the monitoring station in Yunlin County's Mailiao Township reached 207 at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, triggering a purple alert for air that is "very unhealthy."

For the first time, the EPA issued a text alert to people living within 20 kilometers of the station. Most residents of Mailiao Township also received the alert, reported ETtoday.