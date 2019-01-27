TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnificent work of land art has enhanced the landscape in the Anping Canal area, Tainan City’s Tourism Bureau said in a news release on Jan. 21.

Since Anping Canal sightseeing cruises began operation, the bureau has employed water illumination art to project a 2.5-km “golden waterway” onto the canal and decorated important landmarks along the canal with befitting lighting themes, livening up the canal area.

On Jan. 21, “a blessing from a big fish,” the work of land art designed by artist Yang Shih-yi, was opened to the public in the Historic Harborside Park beside the canal.

The bureau said that landscape enhancement projects will continue to be undertaken this year. The projects will focus on integrating local elements into the landscape design for the fisherman's wharf area to liven up the view for the daytime, and extending the length of the "golden waterway" to 3.7 kilometers for enhancement of the night view, including a lighted fountain square at the downtown starting point of the canal.

In addition, the bureau stated that the funding for another project intended to enhance the canal area, the “Canal Water Environment Reform Project,” has been secured. The construction efforts to improve the water quality of the canal, the ambient lighting beside the canal, the surrounding park facilities, and provisions for services allowing cruises have been initiated.

(Photo courtesy of Tainan City’s Tourism Bureau)

Tainan mayor Huang Wei-che (left) (Photo courtesy of Tainan City’s Tourism Bureau)

